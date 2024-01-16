Zazove Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Zazove Associates LLC decreased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 333,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

