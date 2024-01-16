Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. 1,444,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,286. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

