ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,987,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

