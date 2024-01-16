Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.24.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.10. 1,103,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,370. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

