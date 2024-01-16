Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $230.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.10. 1,103,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,370. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.