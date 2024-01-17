103,061 Shares in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Bought by Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University bought a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Carmell makes up approximately 0.5% of Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.54% of Carmell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Carmell Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTCX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. Carmell Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

