1,386 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $234.53. 562,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

