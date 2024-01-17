1,437 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.49. 1,076,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,728. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

