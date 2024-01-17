180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 314 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

