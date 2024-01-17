180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.53.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

