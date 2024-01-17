180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,209 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

