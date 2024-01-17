180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,960,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,690,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Read Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.