180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

