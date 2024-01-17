180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $385.32 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.13 and a 200 day moving average of $394.67. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

