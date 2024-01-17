180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASML opened at $706.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $708.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.04. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.