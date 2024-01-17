180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.