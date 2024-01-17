180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

