180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $273.89 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.68 and a 200-day moving average of $378.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

