180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

