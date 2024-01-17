180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

