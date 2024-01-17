180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $470.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average of $414.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

