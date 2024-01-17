180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

