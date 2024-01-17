180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.