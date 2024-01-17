180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

