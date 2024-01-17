18,041 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TEF opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

