18,295 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $154.12 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

