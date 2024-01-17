19,175 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

