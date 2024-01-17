1st Source (SRCE) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
1st Source Price Performance
SRCE stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
1st Source Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SRCE
Institutional Trading of 1st Source
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 1st Source
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.