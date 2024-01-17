230,777 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000. VanEck Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,304. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

