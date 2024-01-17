293,001 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 293,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 4.20% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

