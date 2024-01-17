38,754 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,394. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

