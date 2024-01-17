4,455 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,162,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.