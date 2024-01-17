4,959 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 387,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.