4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,736.44

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,736.44 ($60.27) and traded as low as GBX 4,380 ($55.73). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 4,610 ($58.66), with a volume of 20,749 shares trading hands.

4imprint Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,483.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,735.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.