74,648 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

