7,603 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.