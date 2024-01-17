787,325 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 787,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E increased its stake in DLocal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in DLocal by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 176,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in DLocal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. TheStreet cut DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 119,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

