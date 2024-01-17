819,833 Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 819,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,003,000. iShares Global Comm Services ETF makes up 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 19.76% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.