A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

