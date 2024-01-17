AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.52.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

