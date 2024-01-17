Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.59 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.