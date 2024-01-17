Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.59 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

