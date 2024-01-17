Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 185,120 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

