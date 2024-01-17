Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

