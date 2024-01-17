Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 5,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,904. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

