Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,886,000 after purchasing an additional 364,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after buying an additional 699,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 197,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

