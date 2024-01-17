Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,296 ($29.21).

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,543 ($32.36) to GBX 2,961 ($37.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,556 ($32.52) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,811 ($35.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,671.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,442.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

