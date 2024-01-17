Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $12.91 on Wednesday, reaching $584.77. 522,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $600.10 and a 200-day moving average of $554.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

