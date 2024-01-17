Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

