Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Shares of AMD opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

