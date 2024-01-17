Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.27 and traded as low as C$9.27. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 176,230 shares.

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.55.

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8051282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

