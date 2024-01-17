Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

